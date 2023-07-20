Marvin Cocayne was always one phone call away.
The lifelong Dubuque resident never hesitated to help a friend move, and he didn’t think twice about offering a little extra support to friends or family members who fell on hard times.
He didn’t want or need recognition for the help he gave people over the years, but the support he offered others became something of a calling card nonetheless.
“Marvin was one of those friends where you could call him in the middle of the night, and he’d probably say a few words you wouldn’t repeat but then he’d get in the car and come right away,” said longtime family friend Bonnie Gorrell. “It wasn’t, ‘What do you want?’ or ‘Can it wait?’ He was just there.”
Marvin died May 27 from complications following a heart attack. He was 78.
Marvin grew up in Dubuque as the youngest of four boys born to Mildred (Lehnertz) and John Cocayne. His family often noted that he was born on Jan. 23, 1945, also written as 1-23-45.
He enlisted in the Navy one year after graduating from Dubuque Senior High School and completed basic training near Chicago. He was stationed in Rhode Island, where he worked in a military hospital.
Upon his return to Dubuque in 1966, Marvin took a job as an orderly at Xavier Hospital, the start of a decades-long career in hospitals.
“When he came home from the Navy, he said, ‘I never want to see the inside of another hospital again,’ and then it took him probably three months and then he was at Xavier,” recalled Pat Cocayne, Marvin’s sister-in-law.
Marvin later became purchasing manager at Xavier Hospital until its closure in 1982 and continued his career at what is now MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as director of environmental services until his retirement in 2000.
He frequently treated co-workers like close friends, and his family said he took a legitimate interest in his employees’ lives and well-being.
During his time at MercyOne, Marvin insisted on the creation of sliding-scale tuition at the hospital’s day care after housekeepers under his purview had to quit because they couldn’t afford child care.
“He always wanted to make sure his employees were taken care of and given the respect that they should be given,” said Chris Cocayne, Marvin’s daughter.
In addition to treating his co-workers like family, Marvin’s time working at Xavier and MercyOne helped him grow his immediate family, too.
He met his wife, Shirley, after she was rushed to Xavier Hospital following a serious car crash. Marvin was working as an orderly at the time and assisted with her intake, and the two got to know each other during her recovery.
The two quickly became inseparable and were married Oct. 11, 1969. They competed together on city-sponsored recreation teams and volunteered side-by-side at a variety of area organizations.
“It was always Marvin and Shirley or Shirley and Marvin,” Bonnie said. “They were always together.”
The couple had two children, Mike and Chris, and later, three grandchildren: Ashley, Kaitlin and Jenna. Shirley helped with their kids’ school work while Marvin did his best to teach them financial literacy and other life skills.
The family took yearly camping trips, and most vacations were spent with friends or extended family. The only solo trip the family took was to Disney World, where Shirley and Marvin used a credit card for the first time to book the hotel room.
“Family was big to (my parents),” recalled their son Mike Cocayne. “We were at my grandparents’ (house) every weekend, and most nights we sat down for a home-cooked family meal.”
Marvin also was dedicated to community service. He was a charter member of the Dubuque Evening Lions Club and was a longtime member of the Luther Manor board of directors.
He and Shirley also oversaw the cross country skiing and snowshoeing events at the Iowa Special Olympics, where a bundled-up Marvin was known for firing the starter’s pistol at the beginning of the cross country skiing race each year.
“What I see as a common theme throughout everything is serving people and loving others,” said Gary Reid, Marvin’s friend of over 60 years. “It could be the very young or the very old, but he was there to serve.”
Marvin either ran into or made friends anywhere he went. After his retirement from MercyOne, he worked as a bellhop at Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, which added to the already endless list of people he would recognize while out running errands or looking for the latest sales.
He also was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and held several positions on different committees over the years.
At home, he enjoyed watching Western films, listening to old-time radio and spending time with his dog, Nyla. Marvin became more of a homebody after Shirley’s death in 2021, but he would chat frequently with friends on the phone or invite family over to visit.
Shortly before he died in May, Marvin attended his granddaughter Kaitlin’s graduation from Iowa State University, a goal he maintained for months despite growing health concerns.
When he passed away May 27, he died the same way he lived — surrounded by friends and family.
“He taught us that if you want lifelong friends and family, to be a good person and be there for them,” Mike reflected. “He had a lot of good friends who were forever, and a lot of family that stuck with him to the end.”