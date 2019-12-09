Faced with the prospect of missing out on a high-profile debate, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker vowed to continue running Sunday in Dubuque.
“This campaign is wide open,” said the New Jersey senator. “I’m a little upset with the (Democratic National Committee) right now because they seem to be trying to make decisions for you and tell you who you’re going to get to listen to in the next debate.”
Booker is required to reach 4% in four approved polls to qualify to appear for a televised debate on Dec. 19. A poll of likely Iowa caucus participants conducted in November showed Booker with 3% support.
“We are at a pivotal point in this election,” he said. “We’re a little over 50 days until the caucuses, and you all have a big decision to make, and I love Iowans because you have never given a damn about the national polls. In fact, you guys might have sent a few pollsters looking for different careers. John Kerry and John Edwards were polling sixth and seventh (in the 2004 campaign), and how did they finish here? One and two — and one of them (Kerry) went on to the nomination. (Barack Obama) was polling about 20 points behind (in 2008), came in here and you all sent the first black man to the White House.”
Booker said veterans of past campaigns in the state have advised him to push ahead — and he will take their advice.
“We are going to go on no matter what,” he said. “We have about a week to make the debate stage. Whether we make it or not, we’re going to still be here, fighting hard. If I’m not on that debate stage in California, I will be here, in Iowa, speaking directly to voters.”
Booker spoke Sunday before more than 100 people at Smokestack in Dubuque, teasing his significant other, actress Rosario Dawson, who has accompanied him on his current swing through Iowa, about his Oscar-nominated documentary, “Street Fight.” Booker then turned to the topic of Democratic unity in November.
“For those of you concerned about electability, let me tell you right now — we lost the last election because we didn’t energize the fullness of our coalition,” he said. “The more we come together, the more we expand coalitions, the greater things we achieve.”
Booker said he stressed unity of purpose in a time of national division.
“This election, we Democrats are not going to win if we make it all about what we’re against or who we’re against,” he said. “We’ve got to make it about what we’re for and who we’re for. We’ve got to understand, we’re not going to win an election because we hate other Americans. In a community like Dubuque, lots of folks voted for Obama, and then in the next election, a lot of those folks for Trump. Democrats, we’re not going to win an election if we vilify the 60 million Americans who chose Donald Trump. They’re our neighbors. Heck, some of you who went for Thanksgiving know they’re your family as well.”
Joe Tollari, of Dubuque, was among the listeners who crowded into Smokestack. He said curiosity drew him to hear Booker.
“I’m trying to assess the ideas of all of them,” Tollari said of the presidential candidates. “I am open-minded, and I intend to caucus.”