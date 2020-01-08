Police said a man hurt in a crash Monday morning in Dubuque was cited for multiple traffic violations.
Timothy J. Mess, 61, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Monday on East 22nd Street near its intersection with Windsor Avenue. Police said Mess was eastbound on East 22nd when he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a light pole. Mess left the scene but was located a short distance away.
Mess was cited with driving while his license was suspended, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to have automobile insurance and striking fixtures upon a highway.