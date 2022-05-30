MANCHESTER, Iowa — The popular Music on the Maquoketa series in Manchester soon will kick off its third season.

Concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of June, July and August in Riverfront Park on West Main Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, cover band Large Midgets will perform on June 2.

Mark Zalaznik, of Dubuque, will perform on July 7. Zalaznik describes his music as country and soft rock, as well as some folk rock.

On Aug. 4, the performance will be delivered by the Elizabeth Mary Band.

Elizabeth Mary has performed for tri-state audiences for more than a decade, first as the lead singer of Zero 2 Sixty and then on her own.

