EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Julie Billmeyer and Vania Riedl walked up and down the sidewalk on the Julien Dubuque Bridge, trying to put together pieces that didn’t fit.
It was on that bridge that Julie lost a son and Vania lost a brother.
At about 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2018, Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan L. Scott, then 37 and of Dubuque, when it broke down on Julien Dubuque Bridge. Billmeyer got out and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended by an eastbound vehicle driven by Whitaker J. Ingles, then 25 and of Dyersville, Iowa.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene, while Scott, Ingles and Ingles’ passenger were injured.
Immediately after the wreck, Ingles was cited with failure to reduce speed, but the citation was dropped about three weeks later. Scott was cited with driving with a revoked license, but that, too, eventually was dismissed.
Ingles did not respond to messages asking for comment on this story.
Months after the crash, Julie Billmeyer and Riedl visited the bridge, trying to understand what happened that night.
But they left just as frustrated as when they arrived.
“We were just trying to put together ourselves what happened, and it doesn’t make sense at all,” Vania said. “It still doesn’t make sense.”
More than a year has passed since the night of the crash, and the family of Luke Billmeyer still has many questions about what happened on the bridge that night.
They carry with them the memories of Luke.
Vania remembers her brother’s humor, his infectious smile and how he loved to laugh, even when the joke was on him.
Julie remembers her son’s gentle nature and his love for his family and friends.
But even their sweet memories have become tainted by the questions surrounding Luke’s death.
“It’s the worst pain that you can imagine,” Vania said. “You don’t know how or why your brother is gone, and you are supposed to just carry on. But you can’t.”
The Billmeyer family says nearly every inquiry posed to investigators has gone nowhere, as they report that the investigation still is ongoing.
Julie Billmeyer said she has called the Jo Daviess County’s State’s Attorney’s Office consistently for the past year, sometimes multiple times per day. Almost every time, she is either given no information or her calls are not returned.
“I can’t get in touch with anyone,” Julie said. “They won’t tell me anything. I want to know what happened to Luke.”
This month, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay informed the family that a crash reconstruction report from Illinois State Police finally had been submitted to his office.
He told the Telegraph Herald that he intends to fully evaluate the findings and make any related decisions about what comes next by the end of February.
Hay said crash reconstruction reports typically take about one year to complete.
“It’s unfortunate that it takes this long,” Hay said. “I completely understand any frustration that (the Billmeyer family has). We are trying to get to this as quick as we can.”
For now, the Billmeyer family is left without answers and is unable to reclaim Luke’s property — small things that might help them grieve.
“They won’t let us see his cellphone,” Julie said. “He might have messages on there. His voice might be on there.”
While it is unclear what, if any, action Hay’s office might take, Vania and Julie said that, more than anything, they want answers about what happened that night on the bridge.