HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Local residents likely would not experience a tax impact from a $2.5 million project if voters agree to issue debt for athletic facilities at Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District.
After reviewing the proposal with the district’s financial consulting firm, Superintendent John Costello verified that existing tax revenue will be sufficient to pay off the new debt within four years if state aid remains constant.
“I’m pleasantly surprised with the amount of state aid that we received this year and we’re anticipating that same amount … next year,” he said. “Eventually we are going to need to do this and it’s going to be more expensive in the future.”
The project consists of installing an eight-lane track; baseball, discus, football, shot put and softball fields; and jump runways for track and field events.
The site is located south of the elementary school and east of Wildcat Lane. The project includes a two-story concession stand and new bleachers with a seating capacity of about 500.
The project also would see the installation of two playgrounds.
John Klein, school board vice president, believes including that line item will attract additional support.
“Some of those kids are not involved in athletics,” he said.
Delta 3 engineer Mark Digman reviewed a conceptual layout and cost-estimate with the school district’s facilities committee Wednesday.
Although estimated expenses total $2.58 million, including a 10% contingency, Costello is confident specifications can be modified to reduce costs.
“One thing I don’t want to do is say we’re going to have it (cost) $2.5 million and six months later we need $300,000 more,” he said.
Renovated athletic facilities would provide track athletes with long-needed practice space and allow the district to host meets, Costello said. Facilities could increase student enrollment, thereby increasing state aid, he argued.
School Board Member Larry Grant said district leaders’ greatest challenge will be reassuring the public that their school taxes will not increase if the measure passes.
The district’s current mill rate of $10.74 per $1,000 would remain constant if the measure passes and the state continues to provide the same amount of aid annually. If the ballot measure fails, the mill rate will remain unchanged and the district will not pursue the project, Costello said.
The proposed vote follows a pitch to voters in 2017 for $2.5 million for athletic facilities. That effort fell short.
That proposal, however, accompanied a successful $10 million ask for school renovations. District leaders have said that the latter bond measure was their priority at the time.
Digman estimated that if construction begins in May, facilities could be completed in time for the spring 2021 athletic season.
The school board will review the project at its Jan. 8 meeting and if members approve the concept, they will have a special board meeting by Jan. 20 to review referendum language.
The measure would appear on ballots for the April 7 spring election.