Police said an intoxicated driver crossed a center line, causing a two-vehicle crash that injured a woman Tuesday in Dubuque.
Jessica A. Funk, 41, of Dubuque, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on Asbury Road near the intersection with Carter Road. Police said Daniel J. Finzel, 38, of Dubuque, was eastbound when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and collided with Funk’s vehicle.
He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with driving while his license was suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability and driving on the wrong side of a two-way roadway.