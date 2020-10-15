Dubuque police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of hitting another with a steel handle, causing a head wound that required five stitches.
Nathan D. Ellis, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging felony willful injury.
Court documents state that the attack occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Jay M. Martin, 33, told police that he was putting items that he had stored temporarily at the residence of Allen E. Brandenburg, 23, of 2027 Washington St., into his vehicle when Ellis told him that he was trespassing and ordered him to leave.
“Ellis then picked up the steel handle of an airjack and struck Martin on top of the head with it, causing a deep laceration and bleeding,” documents state.
Martin ran from the scene to lose Ellis and was located by police in the 2300 block of Jackson. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he received five stitches.