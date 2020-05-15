MADISON, Wis. - Former state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling resigned from the Legislature today, hinting that she has an employment opportunity that conflicts with state government work.
The Democrat sent Senate President Roger Roth a letter this morning saying she would resign at the end of the day. She represents the 32nd District, which includes part of Crawford County.
Shilling announced in early April she wouldn't seek re-election this fall and stepped down as minority leader later that month. Sen. Janet Bewley replaced her as minority leader.
Shilling said in a statement today that she is exploring "career opportunities" and state law requires legislators and other public officials to resign their positions early if a potential opportunity might conflict with state government activities. She didn't elaborate on the job. Her spokeswoman, Kate Constalie, said she didn't know what Shilling plans to do.
The release from Shilling said legislative staff will continue to serve residents of the 32nd District through the end of the year. Those with legislative questions or who need assistance accessing state services can contact Sen.District32@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-5490.
Former state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke are vying for Shilling's seat.
Kapanke beat Pfaff in the 2004 election. Kapanke represented the district from 2005 to 2011, when Shilling ousted him.