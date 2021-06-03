MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man will run 334 miles across Iowa as a fundraiser for the family of an Anamosa State Penitentiary corrections officer killed in a March 23 attack at the prison.
Ryan Miller, who is also a corrections officer at Anamosa, will begin his run in Sioux City on Friday, June 4, and intends to finish in Dubuque on Saturday, June 12, with all money raised going to the Robert McFarland Family Fund.
Authorities said inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr. used hammers to fatally beat McFarland, 46, and nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and to seriously injure an inmate who tried to stop the attack. The inmates also are accused of briefly holding another female employee as a hostage.
Miller knew both McFarland and Schulte.
“Robert was a guy who was very good at his job, great with training,” Miller said. “He knew people and took time out to help you. And Lorena was an awesome woman. Her life’s purpose was service to others, and she was very good at what she did.”
Miller said he has a goal to raise $20,000 that would go toward McFarland’s family.
“I came up with the idea that since they have lots of memorials, to think of something positive, something fun,” he said. “So, I want to raise enough to send Robert’s family on a vacation anywhere in the world. They can go wherever they want or maybe someplace Robert wanted to go to but never got the chance.”
Miller hopes his run also will raise awareness about the Iowa Department of Corrections.
“Our department is kind of the forgotten department within law enforcement,” he said. “Prisons are something you probably don’t give a lot of thought to unless you know someone who works there or someone who is incarcerated there.”
Miller said that while a run across Iowa is a bit unusual, it could be just the kind of event that draws attention to that work. He also admits that before he took up serious distance running four years ago, he didn’t envision a day he would run across the entire state.
“I began running at the track at school,” he said. “I made it around one lap and was gassed. I tried for two the next day, then it was on to trying a 5K.”
Miller has one marathon under his belt since those early days. In his run across the state, he will run 40 miles most days, which comes out to being a bit more than a marathon and a half.
Miller said those who wish to donate can do so at visonrunner.org. That link will also provide updates on Miller’s progress during the week.
“With what happened at the prison, it puts a different perspective on life,” he said. “This is something I figured could get some attention and maybe we could do some good.”