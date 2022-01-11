University of Wisconsin — Whitewater

Fall 2021

Illinois

Stockton: Simon Rillie

Iowa

Sabula: Lydia Coatney

Wisconsin

Benton: Brooks Tiedeman

Blue River: Lyric Simonson

Boscobel: Maggie Dremsa, Treena Knowles, Leah Wacker and Kolton Wallin

Cuba City: Sami Meier

Darlington: Siara Bergeson, Chelsie Golackson, Allison Horne and Laura Sturtz

Dickeyville: Mason Reuter and Kylie Wright

Hazel Green: Alexa Haase.

Lancaster: Mya Ploessl and Caden Straka

Montfort: Luke Fillback

Muscoda: Dakota Fiebranz, Carley Hach and Tamara Thomas

Platteville: Adam Compton, Annessa Fox, Courtney Jentz, Sami Kelley, Samantha Kuhls, Hanna Langmeier, Madison Loeffelholz and Cora Vesperman

Potosi: Sophia Langkamp, Paige Siegert and Shae Siegert

Tags

Recommended for you