University of Wisconsin — Whitewater
Fall 2021
Illinois
Stockton: Simon Rillie
Iowa
Sabula: Lydia Coatney
Wisconsin
Benton: Brooks Tiedeman
Blue River: Lyric Simonson
Boscobel: Maggie Dremsa, Treena Knowles, Leah Wacker and Kolton Wallin
Cuba City: Sami Meier
Darlington: Siara Bergeson, Chelsie Golackson, Allison Horne and Laura Sturtz
Dickeyville: Mason Reuter and Kylie Wright
Hazel Green: Alexa Haase.
Lancaster: Mya Ploessl and Caden Straka
Montfort: Luke Fillback
Muscoda: Dakota Fiebranz, Carley Hach and Tamara Thomas
Platteville: Adam Compton, Annessa Fox, Courtney Jentz, Sami Kelley, Samantha Kuhls, Hanna Langmeier, Madison Loeffelholz and Cora Vesperman
Potosi: Sophia Langkamp, Paige Siegert and Shae Siegert
