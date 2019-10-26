The Wahlert Foundation has surpassed $17 million in charitable giving over more than 70 years, the foundation announced recently.
Created in 1948 by Harry W. Wahlert — then president of the Dubuque Packing Company — to fund charitable needs around Dubuque, five generations of the Wahlert family have continued Harry’s legacy through the foundation.
Kathy (Wahlert) Chameli, great-great-niece of Harry Wahlert, currently serves as president of the foundation.
“I am proud and honored to continue the legacy of the Wahlert family and the Wahlert Foundation,” she said. “With thoughtful discussion each year, we hope to use the foundation’s assets to give back to the community and support those in need in the Dubuque area to the best of our ability.”
Supporting education has been one of the foundation’s top priorities, and in 71 years, more than $10.5 million has gone toward education initiatives, including longtime support to Holy Family Catholic Schools, Clarke University, Loras College and the University of Dubuque. Another priority has been health and human services organizations, which have received more than $4.6 million over the foundation’s existence.
In 2019-2020, the foundation has pledged $548,328 to 44 organizations, including:
- $125,000 pledge over five years to the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation to support a new comprehensive cancer center for the Dubuque area.
- $125,000 pledge over five years to Clarke University for updated student housing.
- $60,000 to support scholarships for Holy Family students wanting to attend Wahlert High School.
- $50,000 pledge over five years to Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital for a new pediatric rehabilitation facility.
- $20,000 to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque for emergency financial assistance for those in poverty.