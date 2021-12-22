PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College leaders have narrowed the search for their next president down to four candidates.
Members of the college’s Board of Trustees this week approved a slate of finalists at the recommendation of the school’s president search committee. The college’s next president will succeed Liang Chee Wee, whose last day is June 30.
The finalists are:
- Mark Curtis-Chavez, provost of College of DuPage, located in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
- Joe DeHart, provost of Des Moines Area Community College’s Newton, Iowa, campus
- Martin Reimer, provost of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, which is part of the Iowa Valley Community College District
- Herbert Riedel, who most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala.
The four candidates are expected to visit NICC toward the end of January for in-person interviews with the board, faculty, staff and community leaders.
“I’m very happy,” Board President Jim Anderson said. “I think they’re very well qualified, from what I understand.”
Mark Curtis-Chavez
Curtis-Chavez said he has heard great things about the college’s accomplishments during Wee’s tenure and that he would like to build on that legacy.
He said his experience with growing student populations at multiple colleges would help to meet challenges that NICC and other colleges face in the area of enrollment. Also key is ensuring student success.
“Growing enrollment is really about opening access to higher education to students,” Curtis-Chavez said. “It’s not just about numbers or even the money it brings in, but it is about the open access, the thing that community colleges really embrace.”
Curtis-Chavez also has experience working both in larger and smaller, rural community colleges and also brings his experience having been a first-generation college student.
Joe DeHart
DeHart has spent more than 20 years working in Iowa’s community college system. Over that time, he has visited NICC and was impressed by the people there and the community support that the college receives.
DeHart noted that he has experience throughout the state working with boards, supporting research efforts, starting new programs and working with business and industry leaders.
He said he thinks NICC is on the right track but noted that Iowa’s economy needs help providing a skilled workforce, a need that won’t go away any time soon.
“That’s key to what a community college does is, we give people the skills. (Then,) they have good jobs. It increases their standard of living. … And when that happens, communities get stronger,” DeHart said.
Martin Reimer
Reimer said he has plenty of respect for the work of Wee and his team, and he thinks his background aligns well with the college’s needs.
He has worked in both rural and urban areas and has experience with workforce training and economic development. He said he appreciates NICC’s career and technical education efforts and its partnerships with local high schools.
“I would want to continue the close relationships they’ve built with their businesses and communities and expand on that and look for ways to help them grow,” Reimer said. “I would also look at the types of programing that we’re offering and look at those programs that will attract students and have them have the ability to stay in the area.”
He said NICC has an opportunity to grow in reaching full-time, non-high-school students, an area in which he has experience.
Martin Reimer is the son of Ken Reimer, who was the NICC board chairman until he stepped down in October.
Herbert Riedel
Riedel said NICC’s track record of accomplishments attracted him to the position and that the college is well-positioned for future growth.
“We’re really looking for a place to call home, and I’m looking for a place to make a long-term commitment and help the college be the best it can possibly be,” he said.
He noted that he has experience with the 24/7 responsibilities of being a college president and places a high value on communication. If selected for the NICC job, he would like to bring greater recognition to the college and its faculty and staff.
He said that as NICC’s president, he would work collaboratively with the community and the college to focus on the school’s strengths and to address any weaknesses, as well as to stay at the forefront of technological advances.