MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello Regional Airport will host its annual fly-in and drive-in breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
There will be airplane rides available for $20, and vintage military aircraft and experimental aircraft will be on display.
The cost of breakfast is $2 for children younger than 10 and $7 for all others, with the exception of pilots in command, who eat for free.
Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, applesauce, orange juice and coffee.
Attendees also can check out the inaugural MontiDays, which will take place on First Street in Monticello. Local food and fare will be available along with games and activities for kids and families.
There will also be live music throughout the day, and a barbecue contest from 3 to 7 p.m.