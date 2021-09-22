The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Christopher T. Carter, 32, of 2760 Central Ave., was arrested at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 28th Street and Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Carter assaulted Sheyanna N. Carter, 27, of the same address, in the presence of their 6-year-old daughter.
Nicholas J. Jones, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Jones did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 12.
Heidi L. McMullen, 42, of Shullsburg, Wis., was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Monday in Sherrill, Iowa, on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that McMullen assaulted Jessica E. Trujillo, 40, of Asbury, Iowa, on July 3, 2019, at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Kylie J. Klein, 30, of 2255 Washington St., reported $750 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Portzen Construction, of 205 Stone Valley Drive, reported the theft of tools worth $500 from a vehicle between 1 a.m. Friday and 2:16 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked at a construction site in the 4300 block of Asbury Road.
Louis G. Mihalakis, 57, of 1212 Miller Road, reported a case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the loss of $695 between Sept. 14 and Friday.