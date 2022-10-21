Amid a continued decline in enrollment, Dubuque Community Schools officials are analyzing the effects of closures and planned consolidations on individual schools.
District officials reported that the overall student headcount fell by 5.2% from fall 2017 to this fall, down to 10,519 this year. This year’s headcount also represents a decrease of 16 students from last fall.
Also in Dubuque, Holy Family Catholic Schools reported a five-year enrollment decrease, though numbers climbed over last year’s enrollment total, which system leaders described as a positive sign.
Planning for ‘efficiencies’
Dubuque Community Schools’ headcount includes students served on a part-time basis. Part-time students are calculated as a fraction of full-time-equivalent students for the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding.
The district’s certified enrollment for this fall is 10,064.25, though officials noted that number could fluctuate by the time the state certifies the figures in November. That number is down 4.2% from five years ago and down 0.6% from last fall.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said the continued drop in enrollment was not surprising.
“We’d love to have a year that we’re staying even or with growth, but the reason we’re looking for some of those efficiencies in our district is that our predictions are showing that we are going to have a decline in enrollment,” she said.
One such move toward increased efficiency was the closure of Fulton Elementary School, which ceased operations in June. Enrollment increases in several elementary schools, including Prescott, Audubon and Eisenhower, can be tied to Fulton’s closure and the redistribution of its students.
A large portion of Fulton’s students transferred to Prescott, which saw its enrollment rise by 38.6% over fall 2021 and by 25.4% over fall 2017, to 370 this fall.
Prescott Principal Chris Nugent said some aspects of the school day, such as arrival and dismissal, required some adjustment with more than 100 additional students in the building, but the transition to “the new Prescott” has been largely smooth.
“This is an absolutely beautiful building, and it has a lot of space, so we are not overcrowded,” she said. “The classroom experience is a good one.”
Ups and downs
The school board also has approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026.
Hawkins said current enrollment figures, which show both five-year and one-year declines for all three middle schools — most notably at Thomas Jefferson Middle School — will help officials determine how best to realign students for a two-middle-school model.
“We’ll be looking at how we can even out those numbers, to some degree, to make it more equitable and avoid overcrowding at (Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School),” she said.
Irving Elementary School saw the district’s largest enrollment decline over five years, dropping 17.6% to 418 students this fall.
“We’ve had a little bit of ebb and flow, but we’re at the right size right now, I think, for Irving,” said Principal Susan Meehan. “We are big enough to have a lot of opportunities by having three or four class sections (per grade), but we’re not so big that the teachers don’t know everybody.”
Meehan said Irving is a “landlocked” school with no new housing developments within its boundaries, so many of its new students are those who transfer from other district schools. This year, that number is 94 — more than 20% of the school’s students — but represents a decline from previous years, when in-district transfer students often topped 100.
“(In-district transferring) is contingent on people having access to reliable, dependable transportation for their child,” Meehan said. “Now, with the cost of gas, the convenience of being able to walk to your neighborhood school … can be a really appealing factor for families.”
A milestone increase
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment was down 4.8% this fall over five years prior. However, this year’s total figure — 1,793 — represents an increase of 2.5%, or 43 students, from last year.
Director of Enrollment Rebecca Mueller said this year marks the first time since the Holy Family system formed in 2001 that it saw an enrollment increase.
“We’re feeling very positive about that,” she said. “This past year, we altered our (tuition) assistance process to provide more assistance to more families, and I feel the enrollment increase was a result of that.”
She said a national decline in Catholic school enrollment and changing family demographics have contributed to five-year overall enrollment drops, as well as dips at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
“It’s not a foregone conclusion anymore that a family is going to enroll in Catholic education if they are of the Catholic faith,” she said. “We are seeing an increase in families of all faith backgrounds coming to us and asking about joining our schools.”
However, the system’s elementary schools are “booming,” with strong kindergarten and pre-K classes. Mueller said Holy Family has about 212 pre-K students this fall, and the system consistently retains about 55% of those students for kindergarten.
