A well-known University of Dubuque alum will return for his 50th class reunion and to perform as part of the school’s 10th Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Tony Danza will offer a homecoming performance of his show, “Standards & Stories,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
Best known for his roles on “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss,” Danza has starred in films such as “Angels in the Outfield,” “She’s Out of Control,” “Hollywood Knights” and “Don Jon,” in addition to appearances on Broadway in “The Producers,” “A View from the Bridge” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.”
He received an Emmy Award nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice” and recently made a special guest appearance on “Blue Bloods.”
Danza also has a “Who’s the Boss” sequel in the works, according to a press release.
“Standards & Stories” features music from the Great American Songbook, while Danza interweaves stories about his life and connection to music.
“I’ve been lucky — lucky to come to the University of Dubuque and lucky to still be around and be able to come to our class’ 50th reunion,” Danza said in a press release. “Adding to all of this luck, I get to perform during the weekend. It’s a great honor to be a part of the reunion weekend and to pay tribute to the university because much of who I am today is a result of the time I spent here.”
Tickets, from $34 to $52, will be available beginning on Thursday, July 21, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
