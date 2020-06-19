Following an announcement Wednesday that the 2020 Dubuque County Fair would be held but shorter than normal, local 4-H and FFA leaders are finalizing their schedule of exhibits for the fair.
In a press release Thursday, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dubuque County stated that officials are “committed to showcasing the hard work of 4-H members” in 2020.
“COVID-19 has brought on many new challenges, which dictates changes from traditional fair schedules,” the release stated. “Leaders are making decisions based on guidance from federal, state and local public health agencies, Iowa State University and the National FFA Organization.”
According to the release, more information will be released soon.