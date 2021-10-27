EPWORTH, Iowa — This past winter, more than 100 randomly selected Epworth residents opened their mailbox to find a survey seeking insights on how the pandemic impacted their lives.
About half of them sent back a response to researchers at Iowa State University’s Small Towns Project. What the researchers found after examining the responses from Epworth and 72 other small towns in Iowa was that rural Iowans reported a hit to their mental health and personal relationships.
The survey showed that more respondents reported strains to mental health than to physical or financial health.
“I knew there would be some mental health impact, but I didn’t think it would be that high,” said ISU sociology professor David Peters. “We knew it would be a problem — we didn’t think it would be the biggest problem.”
In Epworth, 49% of the respondents said their mental health was somewhat or much worse off than one year earlier.
About 23% reported worse relationships with close family, and 34% reported worse relationships with close friends.
By comparison, only 19% reported that their physical health was somewhat or much worse off, 25% reported their employment situation was worse, and 23% said they had a worse personal financial situation in Epworth.
The survey included CES-D10 and GAD7 depression and anxiety screening questions. Across all of the small towns, more people showed clinical signs of depression and anxiety in their answers than expected in a normal year, Peters said.
“Depression and anxiety issues were all much higher in the data,” he said.
Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman said that over the course of the pandemic, city officials heard from residents about the impacts. They refer people to resources including food pantries, utility bill assistance and mental health helplines.
Gassman said that when individuals were struggling, the community stepped up.
“We have friends and neighbors and relatives who can step in and help them out,” Gassman said. “People in Epworth are really quick to step up and help people.”
Dr. Ann Cameron Williams is the director of Dubuque County Mental Health and Disability Services.
“There’s no doubt about it — brain health issues are on the rise,” Williams said. “They’re on the rise in every single population.”
Dubuque County offers brain health services through Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region, a partnership among nine counties to provide comprehensive brain health and disability services.
Williams said it can take a lot before people decide they need help and that it isn’t always easy to find a nearby, timely appointment for those who live outside of urban centers.
“For people who live in rural parts of their counties, including Dubuque County, access to brain health resources had always been a challenge,” she said.