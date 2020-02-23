Does Feb. 29 mean something special to you or your family?
Perhaps Leap Day marks a birthday, an anniversary or some other special occasion worth celebrating with a little extra enthusiasm every four years. If so, the Telegraph Herald would like to hear from you.
If you’re interested in being featured in our story commemorating the quadrennial event, please contact TH reporter Annie Mehl at annie.mehl@thmedia.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Be sure to include a phone number so we can reach out to you and set up an interview.
We’ll share one or two local stories in our Saturday, Feb. 29, edition.