As investigations continue into the law enforcement response to last month’s shooting at a Texas school, Dubuque school and law enforcement officials said collaboration helps them prepare for any potential crisis in the district’s schools.
At this week’s City Council meeting, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen shared the preparations that emergency responders make for a “critical incident response” to schools in the city. The presentation came after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead.
“We have a plan, we work that plan, we’re training that plan, and we’re constantly evolving that plan so that as things are changing in the world, we’re trying to stay as best prepared as we can,” he said.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said ahead of the meeting that the district reviews its plans for an active shooter scenario annually.
“Of course, when there’s an event like this, that wakes everybody up at night saying, ‘Let’s go back through and make sure what we can learn from the way things happened in the most recent event and see what we can do better and what we can think about,’” he said.
Prevention and response
The school district’s work to prepare for a crisis begins with relational and social-emotional support to hopefully prevent such an incident from occurring in the first place, Rheingans said.
Layers of security in the schools include physical barriers such as locked doors; a practice where visitors must be buzzed into buildings; active shooter training with staff and students; and collaboration with the Police Department. Officers regularly hold rapid deployment training at schools after hours to ensure they are familiar with building layouts in the event of a crisis.
Police response to the shooting in Uvalde has come under scrutiny for apparently failing to follow established best practices for active shooter scenarios. Rheingans said he feels open communication between Dubuque district officials and police officers make such communication breakdowns unlikely.
“I don’t feel like we’re in that spot because we do have those regular practice sessions and we do talk with police and they are trained to respond quickly and rapidly,” he said.
In the past, Jensen said, best practice called for officers to respond to potential crisis situations with a more methodical and “formalized” approach, but the evolution of perpetrators locking doors, wearing body armor and using improvised explosive devices has created an environment where “every second counts.”
Now, he said, officers are trained to immediately confront a perpetrator whenever a deadly assault might be occurring, if a delay in law enforcement response or recovery of victims could result in continued loss of life.
“The first officer on the scene takes the information that is given to them and goes in,” he said, adding that school resource officers often might be the first law enforcement officials to respond. “You’ve heard me say that school resource officers are social workers with guns. This is why they have the guns.”
District spokesperson Mike Cyze said the district has one elementary school resource officer and three officers who each cover one middle and one high school. An additional SRO lieutenant assists in covering all schools, and a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer covers schools as availability allows.
In 2019, district and Police Department officials announced plans to increase the number of SROs in the district from five to eight by fiscal year 2022, approving a contract for the first additional officer in October of that year. However, in the fall of 2020, officials said efforts to expand the program had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cyze said Wednesday that it is anticipated that the expansion will continue in the future as police staffing allows.
Training and communication
Rheingans said active shooter training for students is conducted twice each year with grade-appropriate videos, conversations and drills.
“How sad is it that we have to even talk to them about how to respond if there’s an active shooter? But we do,” he said.
Rheingans said situational awareness is key for students and teachers to decide if their best option is to hide quietly, run to safety or confront the perpetrator.
Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer and the district’s next superintendent, said teachers receive professional development related to active shooter situations at the beginning of the school year and on a building-specific basis.
Rheingans said training also includes frequent reminders of best practices, such as locking doors, not letting unknown individuals into a building and not leaving doors propped open while running to the car to retrieve an item.
District officials monitor social media for potential or perceived threats and receive tips about such threats from parents or students “fairly frequently,” Rheingans said.
In December, a George Washington Middle School student was taken into custody as nationally trending social media posts regarding school violence put many on edge.
A fellow student alerted school staff at 8:30 a.m. Friday to an online message posted by the first student threatening to bring a weapon to school. Police said the 12-year-old boy was charged with threat of terrorism and sent to juvenile detention.
Rheingans and Hawkins said reporting is essential to keep district leaders informed.
“It’s important that (community members) reach out, whether it be to a teacher or an administrator or a parent or a police officer, to say, ‘Hey, I saw this,’” Hawkins said. “No matter if it’s something that seems big or small because you just never know. If you’re not sure, share it (with us).”
When administrators identify a perceived threat, they work with police to quickly identify the student or individual who made the threat, send police to the person’s home to address the issue and communicate with families about the situation as soon as possible.
“We can’t just chalk things up anymore as just, ‘That’s weird,’ or ‘That’s just so-and-so.’ We have to really look at things and run it down,” Jensen said. “We can’t prevent everything, but we want to prevent as much as we can, and that’s the idea behind this.”
