LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce this week honored local individuals, organizations and businesses.
The organization held its annual banquet, attended by 96 guests, at Vesperman Farms.
Awards given during the event were:
Educator of the Year: Eric Mumm
Citizen of the Year: Kris Wolf
Lifetime Achievement Award: John Hoch
Nonprofit of the Year: Grant County Historical Society
Business Improvement of the Year: New Building Royal Bank
Business Improvement- Remodel of the Year: Midwest Title Corporation
New Business of the Year: Eastman Cartwright Home
Business of the Year: Peoples State Bank
Business Leader of the Year: Kyle Vesperman