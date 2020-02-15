LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce this week honored local individuals, organizations and businesses.

The organization held its annual banquet, attended by 96 guests, at Vesperman Farms.

Awards given during the event were:

Educator of the Year: Eric Mumm

Citizen of the Year: Kris Wolf

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Hoch

Nonprofit of the Year: Grant County Historical Society

Business Improvement of the Year: New Building Royal Bank

Business Improvement- Remodel of the Year: Midwest Title Corporation

New Business of the Year: Eastman Cartwright Home

Business of the Year: Peoples State Bank

Business Leader of the Year: Kyle Vesperman

Tags