PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – A free farm-to-table food distribution event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot at Prairie du Chien High School.
Participants are asked to enter the school parking lot from the Dousman Street entrance.
Food will be prepackaged in boxes. Each box contains a leafy green and a root vegetable, a gallon of milk, eggs and precooked meat.
There are no eligibility requirements and larger families may request more than one box.
Participants should remain in their vehicles.