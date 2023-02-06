Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said one person was hurt Saturday when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque.
Mixson Livai, 38, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Livai was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Locust Street at 9:09 p.m. when the vehicle left the left lane of traffic and struck the rear of a parked vehicle.
The report does not indicate that any traffic citations were issued.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.