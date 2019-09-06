SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Historic Re-Enactment, 8 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway Street and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Free, donations welcome.
Church Women United Human Rights Day and Meet Megan Ruiz, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Visitor Center. Features Megan Ruiz, director of Presentation Lantern Center. Refreshments, 10 a.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Duct Tape DIY, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make usable items out of duct tape. For those in grades 6-12.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Hero’s For History Stair Climb 5K, 7 a.m., Post Office Square, Green Street, Galena, Ill. The 5K is from 7 to 11 a.m. Firefighter’s Dance from 4 to 10 p.m. Entertainment by Ten Gallon Hat and The Righteous Hillbillies with admission of $4. This event is a 5K race through historic Galena, with a steep climb up the iconic Green Street stairs.
iRead Kick-Off: Reading in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Asbury (Iowa) Park, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Reading stations, activities, prizes and more information about iRead for parents.
Historic Re-Enactment, 11 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway Street and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Donations welcome.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Fed Ex, back side of Hy-Vee Locust Street, for a hike at Bellevue (Iowa) State Park, Butterfly Garden.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Joie Wails Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Adam Bartels Band, 8 p.m., 1201 Shiras Ave Extension.
Saturday
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis.
Sherrill Fest, 11:30 a.m., Sherrill (Iowa) Ball Diamond, 5135 Sherrill Road. Parade, activities for children, bean bag tournament, food and beverages for sale and music by Dan & Steve Habel and Joie Wails Band.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Palace, 149 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Jimmy Welty Band, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Chris Ross, 7 p.m., Twisted Vines, 100 N. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Mixed Emotions, 8:30 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, Iowa.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group,
9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5 p.m. For adults 18 and older.