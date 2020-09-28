A Dubuquer is one of 12 University of Iowa students named to the 2021 Homecoming Court.
Mollie Phalen is a fourth-year graphic design student at Iowa, according to a press release.
Phalen has been involved in Dance Marathon, serving as creative director for Dance Marathon 26, and is currently design editor for Fools Magazine and the graphic design student assistant for the mechanical engineering department.
The university will celebrate homecoming virtually this year, with activities beginning Oct. 28.