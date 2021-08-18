PEOSTA, Iowa -- A Peosta felon was sentenced to five years of probation for dealing drugs and threatening people with a handgun outside a Dubuque motel.
Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Ervolino must reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until "maximum benefits have been achieved" as part of his probation, court documents state.
As part of a plea deal, charges of carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Court documents state that police responded on May 22 to Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St., after receiving a report of a man pointing a gun at people.
Ervolino started a disturbance in the parking lot, and a cellphone video taken by a witness showed Ervolino holding a handgun while standing next to his vehicle.
In the video, "Ervolino pulls the slide back on the gun to load a round into the chamber, at which time the sound was consistent with that of a real firearm," documents state.
Ervolino eventually took the magazine and a round out of the loaded handgun, put everything in his vehicle and drove away.
When police eventually executed a search warrant on Ervolino's vehicle, officers found meth and a significant amount of cocaine but no gun, documents state.