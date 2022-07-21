Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person in Dubuque.

Brian J. Beaver, 48, of 560 W. Locust St., was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon.

McClimon said police responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Beaver was located with a gunshot wound to the backside, McClimon said.

“We are still actively investigating the incident,” McClimon said.

McClimon said the incident represents the eighth instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year in Dubuque. In 2021, 21 such incidents were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you