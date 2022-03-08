Peter J. McClanathan
GALENA, Ill. – A Freeport attorney on Monday announced his candidacy for a circuit judge seat in northwest Illinois.
Peter McClanathan will run as a Republican following the announcement that Circuit Judge Michael Bald will retire in November, according to a press release.
McClanathan previously served as a prosecutor in the Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office for 10 years. He is currently a partner with the law firm of Fishburn Whiton Thruman.
The 15th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, and Stephenson counties. A primary election will be held June 28.
