Attorneys are asking for criminal history and “prior bad acts” to be excluded from a man’s upcoming murder trial in relation to a Dubuque shooting.

Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges relate to the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.