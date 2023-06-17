Attorneys are asking for criminal history and “prior bad acts” to be excluded from a man’s upcoming murder trial in relation to a Dubuque shooting.
Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges relate to the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.
Evans’ attorneys, Les Blair and Joey Hoover, recently filed a motion in limine seeking to exclude certain topics from Evans’ trial, including his criminal history.
“When prior bad acts evidence is introduced, regardless of the stated purpose, the likelihood is that jurors will use the evidence precisely for the purpose for which it may not be considered,” the motion states.
Evans’ trial on the murder and robbery charges is set to start July 10 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt previously ordered that the trial on the possession of a firearm charge start July 18 after Evans’ attorneys filed a motion to sever the charge from the other two charges. The motion argued that Evans would not get a fair trail for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon.
The recent motion in limine notes that the possession of a firearm charge was already severed to prevent prejudice during the murder trial, and mention of any prior criminal convictions or weapons prohibitions should not be mentioned at the murder trial.
Court documents state that police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue at about 7 p.m. June 4, 2022, where Jackson was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Evans was attending a birthday party in the area with family members. Documents state that a witness reported seeing “Evans come up behind Jackson Jr. and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face.”
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
The surveillance footage also shows Evans rolling Jackson over and taking an item out of his pocket, which a witness reported was a handgun, documents state.
Evans was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.