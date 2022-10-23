Authorities said that an armed robbery in Dubuque triggered a high-speed chase through three southwest Wisconsin counties Saturday in which a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy discharged his firearm at the suspect, who later died after fleeing the vehicle and officers heard a gunshot.
The incident began at approximately 1:50 p.m. at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, according to Dubuque police.
A press release states that a 22-year-old Dubuque resident arranged to meet at AutoZone a subject he had been communicating with online so the subject could test drive a vehicle for sale.
“The victim and the suspect test drove the victim’s 2015 BMW M4 and returned to the AutoZone area,” the release states. “The suspect then displayed a handgun, took the victim’s phone, and fled the area alone in the victim’s vehicle.”
City of Dubuque traffic cameras showed the vehicle leaving the city and crossing the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge.
Wisconsin authorities located the vehicle “and a pursuit ensued involving several agencies,” according to the Dubuque release.
Press releases from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation state that Wisconsin authorities pursued the vehicle from Grant County to Lafayette County.
A Lafayette County deputy deployed a tire deflation device at approximately 2:34 p.m. The suspect vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, who discharged a firearm while in Lafayette County.
The vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver fled on foot.
As law enforcement was searching for the subject, authorities heard a gunshot and the individual was found near Wisconsin 11, west of Green County M.
“First responders administered first aid, but the individual died at the scene,” according to the DCI release.
Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the DCI release.
The deputy who discharged a firearm is on leave per department policy, according to the DCI release.
Authorities continue to review evidence related to the incident “and will turn over investigative reports to the Lafayette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” according to the release.
Gill’s release stated that more information will be released as it becomes available.