Dubuque Community Schools students performed similarly to their peers statewide on Iowa’s newest state assessment.
The district’s third, eighth and 11th graders who took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress for the first time earlier this year achieved proficiency rates of 62% to 67% in English/language arts and 70% to 72% in math.
The district’s proficiency rates were 1 to 5 percentage points below the state average for all three grades in English/ language arts and for eighth graders in math. Third and 11th graders outperformed their peers statewide in math.
“We’d like to compare ourselves to the (other large, urban) districts,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education. “We don’t have that information, but if you look at it from the state compared to the district, we’re close in a number of areas.”
Iowa school districts recently received the results of their students’ performance on the new state test, with Dubuque Community Schools planning to release individual results to families this week.
Area school leaders say the new assessment aims to give a clearer picture of how students are performing compared to the state’s grade-level standards.
“I definitely think it’s a better indicator of what our students know,” said Todd Wessels, director of curriculum for Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Dubuque CountyFor now, Dubuque Community Schools leaders are looking at their ISASP results as a starting point. Once they receive a second year of data from the second round of students taking the test in the spring, they will have a clearer picture of how students are doing.
“Whenever we have a new test, it is stressful to the system, but it’s worth it if the test is more valid in what kids know and how we can get better,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
The ISASP replaced the Iowa Assessments, which Dubuque public school students took for the last time in the fall of 2017. Students in third through 11th grade take the new test.
District leaders used the last round of Iowa Assessments results to set goals in their strategic plan to raise math and reading proficiency rates for third, eighth and 11th graders. However, district leaders will consult with school board members about whether they should set new proficiency goals based on the ISASP results, Rheingans said.
Because of substantial differences between the two sets of tests — such as the addition of written answers and a difference in scoring methodology — local district leaders say the scores are not comparable.
“I don’t think we’ll change the desired outcomes (of the strategic plan), just the parts that are specific to the data because the data is different now,” Rheingans said.
Elsewhere in Dubuque County, students easily bested the state’s proficiency rates.
Among third, eighth and 11th graders in the Western Dubuque Community School District, 76% to 83% were proficient in English language arts and 82% to 90% were proficient in math.
Out of students in those same grades in Holy Family Catholic Schools, 83% to 89% were proficient in English/language arts and 78% to 88% were proficient in math.
“In comparison to the state of Iowa, we feel very positive about our results, but also knowing this is year one, it gives us some ideas where we have some work to do,” Wessels said.
Both statewide and among tri-state area schools, students tended to have lower proficiency rates on the science portion of the ISASP. Wessels said part of the cause could be that Iowa’s science standards are newer, and schools have had less time to align with them.
Other schoolsAmong the 13 districts for which the Telegraph Herald obtained data, some of the highest proficiency rates were in the Maquoketa Valley Community School District, headquartered in Delhi.
Ann Norton, the district’s K-12 school improvement coordinator/curriculum director, said staff have been working for years on ensuring core instruction is aligned to the standards and communicating to students what success looks like.
“We’ve been committed to good instructional practices for several years and just really fine-tuning what that looks like in our classroom,” Norton said.
Norton said the new test paints a better picture of how students are faring on the state’s learning standards than the old state assessment, noting that the new test is better aligned with what students are learning. It is also more rigorous, she said.
Tara Notz, director of professional development and student learning for the Maquoketa Community School District, said the rigor of the new test is pushing staff to teach students to dig deeper and apply what they are learning.
Maquoketa’s eighth and 11th graders saw proficiency rates close to that of the state, while third grade proficiency was lower.
“I think it’s opened up our community’s eyes that we do need to go deeper with content,” Notz said. “I think if we’re able to do that, it will be a much more accurate assessment, and I think it will push us to be meeting that goal around application and real-world problem solving.”