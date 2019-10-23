Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and its youth grant-making board, the Youth Area Philanthropists, will hold the 15th annual Feed the Need silent auction and soup luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St. The cost is $10 at the door, and all proceeds will support the YAPPERS’ 2020 grants.
The group of area high school students awarded $10,175 to local nonprofit organizations this year.
Call 563-588-2700 or visit dbqfoundation.org/YAPPERS for more information.