MANCHESTER, Iowa — Attorneys on Friday quarreled over several topics related to an embattled roadside zoo in Manchester, tensions remaining high for months after the majority of its animals were removed.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig in November ordered the removal of all exotic animals from Cricket Hollow Animal Park after finding their living conditions to be “deplorable.” Hundreds of animals were subsequently removed from the facility over the course of two days in December.
The fallout from that effort was evident Friday. Attorneys for the plaintiff lobbied to remove additional animals from Cricket Hollow, while zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner confronted potentially serious punishment for allegedly interfering in efforts to remove animals from their property.
The majority of the day’s proceedings focused on the fate of three miniature Hereford cows. The animals were briefly removed from the zoo in December but were returned shortly thereafter on a judge’s order.
In addition to operating the zoo, the Sellners have long operated a farm on their property.
Wittig emphasized that her November mandate was focused specifically on the exotic animals associated with the zoo.
“I want to make sure that anything that belongs to them as farmers is not affected,” Wittig said. “I don’t want to overreach.”
HEARING DELAYED
At the outset of Friday’s proceedings, the Sellners were facing the possibility of hefty fines or even jail time.
The Sellners are accused of hiding or removing animals in defiance of Wittig’s November order. Wittig in January demanded that the Sellners appear in court to explain “why they should not be held in contempt.”
On Friday, however, the Sellners’ attorney, Larry Thorson, argued that despite the issuance of the court order, the Sellners were not personally served notice.
“Since the plaintiffs in this action are seeking criminal contempt and asking the court to impose jail sentences, (the Sellners) will be seeking council from court-appointed attorneys,” Thorson explained.
Kristy Rogers, an attorney representing the group that filed the lawsuit that led to Cricket Hollow’s closure, noted that the Sellners’ presence at the hearing is evidence that they were well aware of it.
Witting rescheduled the contempt hearing for either March 19 or March 20.
If the Sellners are found to be in contempt of court, punishment might include six months in jail or a fine of up to $500 for each violation.
TENSIONS LINGER
Several interactions underscored the tension and distrust that remain between the Sellners and the plaintiffs.
Pam Sellner took the stand and briefly shifted the focus away from the three Hereford cows. She said multiple Holstein cows went missing from her property and suggested their disappearance aligned with the court-ordered removal of animals in December.
Asked if she had actually viewed the animals being taken away, Sellner recalled the sense of chaos on her property on those two days.
“There were people all over my farm,” she said. “It would be impossible for one person to see everything that happened.”
The plaintiffs’ legal team called a series of witnesses who shed light on the conditions at the zoo.
Robin Dobernecker, of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, participated in the court-mandated animal removal in December. She said she observed cow bones and dead cows during her visit.