GALENA, Ill. — A Galena man was charged after a one-vehicle crash on West Guilford Road east of Galena Monday morning.
David Marciniec, 51, was eastbound on West Guilford near the intersection with Territory Drive at 11:04 a.m. when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department report. Marciniec told officers he had just left an eye appointment and his eyes were dilated. He was transferred to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Marciniec was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The crash remains under investigation.