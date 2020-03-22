Dubuque police officers said they were forced to use “less-lethal munition” and multiple stun gun blasts to subdue a person wielding a bladed multi-tool Saturday morning outside a local business.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said an officer noticed Terry J. Sproule, 30, no permanent address, walking near Fifth and Main streets at about 11:15 a.m. Sproule was wanted on a warrant alleging third-degree theft.
The officer and a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy approached Sproule, who then brandished a multi-tool and threatened to stab the law enforcement officials, Jensen said.
Sproule kept walking away from officers while wielding the weapon, according to authorities. He backed into a doorway of a business at Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
Jensen said people inside the business were able to lock the door and prevent Sproule from entering. An officer attempted to use a stun gun on Sproule, but it largely was ineffective due to his heavy coat.
Officers continued to negotiate with Sproule, who refused to drop the weapon, according to Jensen. Eventually they deployed a “less-lethal munition,” a type of weapon designed to incapacitate but not kill a target, and a second stun gun.
Sproule then was arrested on his outstanding warrant and a new charge of interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony.