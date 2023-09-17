A new trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder in connection with a Dubuque stabbing.
Lorenzo C. Eggleston, 32, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, participation in a riot, unlawful assembly and assault with a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.
Eggleston’s new trial has been set for Oct. 24. The trial initially was set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The charges relate to a May 28 incident in which court documents state Cory M. Jones, 26, arrived at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with five to six stab wounds and was taken into surgery. Jones reported that he was “jumped” by a group of men near West 15th Street and Central Avenue.
A witness reported that he had been talking to Jones shortly before the incident when a vehicle nearly hit Jones, prompting Jones to throw a soda bottle at the vehicle, documents state.
The witness reported that multiple men then came out of vehicles and began assaulting Jones, documents state. Traffic camera footage confirmed that four men, including Eggleston, exited the vehicles and fought Jones, documents state.
“As the truck pulls away, Eggleston is the closest subject to the passenger side of (the) truck,” documents state. “As Eggleston runs eastbound on West 15th, it appears as though he drops an item from his right hand, which he immediately bends down and picks up. The other three subjects do not appear to be holding any items in their hands during their approach to Jones or while running from the scene.”
Officers located Eggleston and Dayvel A. Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, on Main Street at about 3 a.m. May 28. Documents state that Eggleston had a folding knife in his bag and blood on his clothes.
Faulkner is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, participation in a riot and unlawful assembly in connection with the incident. He previously pleaded not guilty.