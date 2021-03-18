DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Fox Sports released a partial schedule of baseball telecasts this week for the upcoming season – including a game that will bring the network to Dubuque County.
Fox will broadcast the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees game on Aug. 12 at a field adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville.
The game will air beginning at 6 p.m. Central.
The two teams were originally scheduled to face each other Aug. 13, 2020, at the Dubuque County site. With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting sports schedules and limiting travel, Major League Baseball officials swapped the St. Louis Cardinals for the Yankees as Chicago’s opponent in July, then canceled the game a month later. The Field of Dreams game was rescheduled for the 2021 season.