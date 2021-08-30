DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Seven Beckman FFA members have been named finalists in the National Agriscience Competition and will travel to Indianapolis in late October for final interviews and presentations.
The seven — Jasmyn Hoeger, Grace Helle, Tessa Tauke, Joe Schnieder, John Paul Grebner, Jake Hoefler and Libby Knipper — presented their projects to a state competition in late March. Those papers and projects were judged and will be followed up with virtual interviews of the seven in mid-September. The grading on those papers will comprise 40% of the total earned on the way to final decisions.
Hoeger was also named a top-4 finalist in National Proficiency Results while Helle and Tauke earned Silver Awards.
Several students earned Bronze Recognition with their projects, including Luke Wessel, Isaac Burlage and Madelyn Reiter. Receiving National Participation recognition were Gabrielle Hoeger, Drew Thier and Leah Thier.
Five Beckman FFA alumni were awarded the highest designation achieved by members in the organization, the American FFA Degree. The five are Jake Besler, Lauren Goldsmith, Sean Kluesner, Abby Klostermann and Aaron Knipper. To earn that designation, the five went through the various levels of participation, Discovery (seventh and eighth grades), Greenhand (ninth), Chapter and State and American, submitting five to six years of record books, doing community service and being responsible for at least $10,000 worth of investments in supervised agricultural experiences.
Recipients show “promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” according to the FFA. The five will receive their awards at the National Conference in Indianapolis as well.