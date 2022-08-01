ELIZABETH, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Extension will host a series of autumn gardening programs.
Presentations will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St., on the following dates:
Aug. 11:
Educator Grant McCarty will discuss cool season vegetables, including planting, varieties, season extension, pest management and harvest. The cost for the program is $5.
Aug. 25:
Program Coordinator Nikki Keltner will demonstrate how to care for cut flowers and make centerpieces with fresh cut garden flowers. Participants will make and take home their own centerpiece. The cost for the program is $15.
Sept. 8:
Educator Jay Solomon will discuss different types of composting systems and how homeowners can set them up. The cost for the program is $5.
Sept. 20:
Master Gardener Volunteers Laurie Zueger and Linda Helgeson will show participants how to make grapevine wreaths, and each attendee will make a wreath to take home. The cost for this program is $15.
Oct. 13:
Educator Grant McCarty will discuss things gardeners can do in fall to help prepare their gardens for next spring. The cost for this program is $5.
Registration is required for all events and can be completed by visiting bit.ly/3IwKAhK or by calling 815-858-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.