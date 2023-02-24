VIP entrance from noon to 4 p.m., general admission from 1 to 4 p.m. The 11th annual festival will feature local beer and liquor, wine, cheese, sausages, chocolates and more. All proceeds will support The National Brewery Museum, Camp Albrecht Acres and Research for the Kids. Must be 21 and older to enter, including designated drivers. Bring a valid ID. Admission: $59 for VIP, $44 for general admission, $15 for designated drivers. Tickets available at: bit.ly/41oIsBo. More information: dubuquebrewfest.com.
54th Annual Rod & Custom Car Show
Saturday and Sunday, Monticello Berndes Center, 766 N. Maple St., Monticello, Iowa
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Street rods, custom cars, racecars, motorcycles and pickup trucks will be on display. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, or free for children with a paid adult admission. A $1 discount will be applied for attendees who bring a canned food donation for Four Oaks. More information: rodandcustomcarshow.com.
”Black as You Are” Art and Poetry Slam
Saturday and Sunday, The Spot Nutrition, 356 Main St.
6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Work by Dubuque and Davenport artists will be displayed and performed. Admission: Free. More information: bit.ly/3KvpxPp.
Cody Jinks
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
The outlaw country music star performs for the third time at Five Flags Center with special guests The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt. Jinks has released nine critically acclaimed albums, four of which have reached the top five on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Admission: $35 to $250. Tickets and more information: fiveflagscenter.com.
”Pollinators, What’s the Buzz?”
Sunday, Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
Noon. Phylicia Chandler joins the Winter Program series to discuss pollinators and how the community can best support them. Admission: Free. More information: 563-556-0620.
