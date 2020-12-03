CUBA CITY, Wis. — A Dubuque man arrested this summer allegedly with meth and a loaded weapon has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge, while an Asbury, Iowa, man he was with recently was sentenced.
John M. Behnken, 31, pleaded guilty this week in Grant County Circuit Court to a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both as a second or subsequent offense and as a party to a crime.
As part of a plea deal, a judge dismissed charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 12.
Meanwhile, Nicholas R. Kennel, 33, of Asbury, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 22 days already served, and two years of probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth as a party to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on July 29 on Main Street in Cuba City. Authorities previously reported that Behnken, the driver, provided false information to police, then put up the windows and locked the doors of the vehicle.
The vehicle’s occupants — Behnken, Kennel and Dawn M. Warner, 39, of Dubuque — refused to exit initially before getting out. Based on indications from a police K-9, the vehicle was searched, and officers reported finding a loaded gun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale.
“While the officers were searching the car, K-9 officer Sam alerted the officers to a problem inside the squad car” involving Behnken, a press release stated.
Police said Behnken reported ingesting 10 baggies of meth. He was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville before being transferred to UnityPoint Health–Meriter in Madison.
Warner was sentenced in October to three years of probation for possession of meth with intent to deliver, while a charge of resisting an officer was dismissed.