Mark Gilligan has lived near Falk Park in Dubuque for nearly 30 years.
The park, which lies at the end of Earl Drive, is a simple plot of green space with a playground in the center, but the fond memories that Gilligan has made there are numerous, from birthday parties to afternoons spent outside with grandchildren.
For Gilligan, part of the appeal of the park was its seclusion and relative obscurity. Only those who lived near the park seemed to know about it.
Recently, though, residents living around the park have asked city officials to install some watchful eyes on the property.
“All we are saying is, it would give us good peace of mind,” Gilligan said. “Nowadays, cameras are everywhere, and they make honest people feel safer.”
City Council members this week reviewed a petition signed by Gilligan and 41 other residents requesting that the city install extra lighting and cameras at Falk Park in order to curb inappropriate or illegal behavior that they believe is happening there.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said police and city staff are working with residents to address concerns of unlawful acts occurring at the park.
Police report receiving four calls since June about vandalism or inappropriate actions at the park, such as people littering and children urinating on surrounding private properties.
No arrests were made or citations given in response to any of these calls, McClimon said. However, police increased patrols near the park to deter such behavior.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city staff will examine the feasibility of installing cameras at Falk Park.
Surveillance cameras in the city’s parks aren’t anything new. There are about 1,300 city surveillance cameras stationed throughout the community. Of those, 145 are at 13 city park properties.
Some of the parks contain just a few cameras, such as Allison-Henderson Park, which has four. The count is higher elsewhere, such as Jackson Park, which has 12 cameras.
City officials say surveillance cameras have proven to be a valuable investment. McClimon said well-positioned cameras have captured footage needed to help determine the culprits of crimes and solve cases.
“Cameras have overall improved our case solvability,” he said. “The ability to review previous footage for all of those cameras is a really great asset for law enforcement.”
Van Milligen said that the city eventually intends to have surveillance cameras installed in every city park, which would amount to a significant investment.
The city’s website lists 39 parks in the city.
The cost to purchase each camera ranges from $1,300 to $2,800. That doesn’t include the cost of installation, which can vary even more depending on existing infrastructure at the camera’s location, according to city officials.
The installation of cameras at every city park currently is hindered because not all areas of the city contain fiber conduit. Van Milligen said fiber conduit is necessary to use surveillance cameras, and several areas of the city, including Falk Park, have no fiber infrastructure.
Internet service provider ImOn Communications has promised to have fiber internet expanded to all residences in Dubuque by 2024, which Van Milligen said eventually would allow for the installation of more cameras throughout Dubuque.
City Council Member Susan Farber said she applauds the efforts of residents living near Falk Park to have cameras installed, and she believes that they would benefit the neighborhood.
“The benefit, in particular, is for the safety of the families,” said Farber, whose ward includes the park. “I am totally supportive of that.”