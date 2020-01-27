December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Debie C. Johnson, 53; second-degree theft; June 1, 2006; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
• Dale A. Arensdorf, 40; second-degree harassment; Sept. 21; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Taylor M. Bickerstaff, 19; first-degree harassment; Sept. 21; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Sharon A. Carner, 59; assault; Aug. 23; one-year deferred judgment and one year of probation.
• Heather M. Connolly, 30; assault; Sept. 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
• Ulmer E. Ellis, 58; first-degree harassment; Sept. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Justin R. Fecht, 32; possession of controlled substance; June 29; 365-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Andrew P. Freiburger, 26; assault; Sept. 12; 30-day jail sentence and one year of probation.
• James M. Heim, 45; assault causing injury; March 5; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
• Nicholas J. Jones, 28; controlled substance violation; Oct. 25; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
• Eric M. Kamm, 25; domestic assault causing injury; Oct. 20, 2018; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Tina M. Key, 39; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Sept. 26; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Teresa K. O’Brien, 30; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Sept. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Lora A. Rhamy, 27; child endangerment with injury; Aug. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Alexis S. Scovel, 19; possession of controlled substance; June 19; 355-day jail sentence, with 345 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Maria L. Sheets, 34; assault; June 22; 30-day jail sentence.
• Terry J. Sproule Jr., 30; first-degree harassment; Oct. 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Virginia E. Takes, 54; assault on persons in certain occupations; June 26; two-year deferred judgment and two years of probation.
• Ashley D. Thennis, 32; child endangerment; Sept. 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Robert W. Waremoore III, 25; possession of contraband in a correctional institution and controlled substance violation; Nov. 11, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Robert J. Cole, 38; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 24; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Stacy L. Heim, 46; possession of controlled substance; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and one year of probation.
• Adam J. Ruden, 35; possession of controlled substance; Sept. 25; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Robert D. Beau, 50; controlled substance violation; Feb. 11; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
• Nicholas S. Bennett, 32; domestic assault causing injury; Jan. 1; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Devon J. Blanchard, 30; second-offense domestic assault; Nov. 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Emily R. Bush, 22; possession of controlled substance; Sept. 6; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Jill D. Garcia, 32; domestic assault causing injury; Aug. 21; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
• Timothy E. Gremmel, 27; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility and five years of probation.
• James N. May, 49; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Sept. 8; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
• James N. May, 49; domestic assault causing injury; Oct. 6; 97-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, and two years of probation.
• Jaquari D. McGowan, 19; assault; June 28; 10-day jail sentence.
• Natasha K. Moore, 24; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 12; 15-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
• Jenah L. Mutert, 32; controlled substance violation; July 11; ten-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• John C. Pecora III, 37; second-degree theft; Oct. 18; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at residential facility and two years of probation.
• Rachel A. Reuter, 29; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Sept. 25, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Lora A. Rhamy, 27; assault causing injury; Sept. 10; 60-day jail sentence, $315 fine and one year of probation.
• Samantha N. Small, 30; domestic assault causing injury; June 23; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Darnell Tolbert Jr., 21; domestic assault-second offense; March 28; 90-day jail sentence, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• William T. Turnmeyer, 58; assault; Sept. 27; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• Nicholas D. Welter, 27; possession of controlled substance-second offense; June 16; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
• Melissa L. Wieser, 27; domestic assault; Dec. 7, 2018; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• Manuel A. Cayro, 43; domestic assault; Feb. 14; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
• John M. Brenner Jr., 25; escape from custody; Oct. 29; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Jesse D. Dolan, 35; voluntary absence from custody; Nov. 12; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Shane S. Dole, 29; voluntary absence from custody; Nov. 18; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Brianna N. Laugesen, 24; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 16; 53-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Quincy J. Morgan, 26; voluntary absence from custody; Nov. 20; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Darnell Tolbert Jr., 21; voluntary absence from custody; March 6; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• DiAngelo D. Washington, 21; voluntary absence from custody; Aug. 19; 180-day jail sentence and $315 fine.