Police: Woman arrested for fire at Canfield Hotel
Police said a woman started a fire Wednesday night at the Canfield Hotel in Dubuque that injured one person and displaced 37.
Crystal M. Farrell, 42, no permanent address, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree arson.
The fire on the building’s fourth floor was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dubuque firefighters rescued one person by ladder from the fourth floor and assisted several occupants down interior stairs.
Court documents state that when officers arrived at the scene of the fire, Farrell approached them and said she started the blaze by setting her divorce paperwork on fire.
Farrell told authorities that she has lived at the hotel for about two and a half months and that “voices in her head” told her to set the fire. Farrell said she lit all of her belongings and the divorce documents on fire while they were placed on the bed.
Local hospitals ‘at or near capacity’ amid COVID-19 surge
A combination of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and workforce shortages have Dubuque’s hospitals running at capacity.
Officials at both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital said they are seeing the effects of the recent COVID-19 surge and feeling the impacts of an ongoing labor shortage.
As of Wednesday, 53 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 between MercyOne and Finley, a number that has been rising in recent weeks.
Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, said officials at MercyOne in Dubuque are seeing higher numbers of patients — including those in the recent COVID-19 surge — while also navigating workforce shortages being felt across the region.
“We are really in a situation that’s similar to hospitals across the state and across the country,” she said. “It is really kind of an unprecedented time for us.”
At Finley, hospital staff are seeing the highest level of COVID-19 since November 2020, President and CEO Chad Wolbers said. The hospital recently reactivated its incident command team to manage the logistics that come with a rising number of cases.
Major firms settling in 2 years after purchase of building
In late 2019, two prominent, Dubuque-based companies announced their plan to purchase the Roshek Building in downtown Dubuque and significantly expand their respective footprints within the facility.
Two years later, despite navigating the complexities of a global pandemic, this vision is coming into focus.
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, now occupies the middle three floors of the nine-story structure at 700 Locust St. The three levels collectively boast work stations and offices for 400 employees.
Insurance broker Cottingham & Butler, meanwhile, is utilizing the seventh and eighth stories of the structure, with plans to also occupy the ninth floor once renovations are complete.
“Combining on this project seemed to make a lot of sense,” said HTLF President and CEO Bruce Lee. “Two longtime, strong Dubuque companies helping to take a building that is a landmark and bring it back to its former glory.”
Dubuque County panel backs raises for elected officials
Dubuque County Compensation Board members on Monday again recommended big salary increases for elected officials next fiscal year — 15% for the sheriff and 10% each for four others — in what has become an annual effort.
The recommendations were a 15% bump for the sheriff position; 10% each for the county attorney, auditor, treasurer and recorder; and 6% for each of the three county supervisors.
In Iowa, county elected officials’ salaries are approved by each county’s board of supervisors. But the salaries must be based on a recommendation from the county’s compensation board. Each county elected official appoints a member of the compensation board to represent his or her position. That board’s goal is to keep salaries commensurate with Dubuque County’s population ranking.
The county supervisors can reduce the proposed wage adjustments equally across all positions or approve the recommendations as presented.
Dubuque County health department director to retire
The longtime director of the Dubuque County Health Department will retire at the end of the year.
But Patrice Lambert emphasized that the decision actually was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than accelerated by it.
Lambert, 65, has been in the role for 11 years. She explained that she initially intended to retire in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Even then, I thought I could still keep my plans, COVID would be behind us, and I would retire then,” she said Tuesday. “But one month turned into 20 months. And I stayed on because I love what I’m doing. ... If I waited until the pandemic was over to retire, I have no way of knowing how long that will be.”
Dubuque Catholic schools hit goal of raising $25 million
Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders have met their goal to raise $25 million in a fundraising campaign that will support a variety of system efforts.
Officials announced Wednesday that they reached the goal in the largest fundraising effort in the system’s history.
The campaign was announced publicly in April, though officials raised more than $20 million in a silent phase of the campaign at the beginning of the year.
Of the $25 million, $6.5 million is going toward facility improvement projects, including the renovation to accommodate Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School at the Holy Family Kane Street campus and renovations at St. Columbkille Elementary School.
The remaining $18.5 million from the system’s fundraising campaign will fund endowments supporting a wide variety of continuing and recurring initiatives, from enhancing academic programs, to investing in scholarships to recruit new students, to supporting salaries and benefits for faculty and staff.