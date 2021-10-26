A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two years of informal probation for failing to seek medical help for a child who ate marijuana gummies.
Janika J. Williams, 23, of Dubuque, recently was given the deferred judgement in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. With a deferred judgement, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Williams initially had been charged with child endangerment with bodily injury, a felony.
Court documents state that Williams was watching her sister Jatika Williams' three children starting Feb. 12 when she left them unattended in a bedroom.
"While in the room, the bag of (marijuana) gummies was located and (the 2-year-old) ate the entire bag," documents state. "Each gummie contained 50 mg of THC."
Janika Williams reported that the child was asleep and the empty package was on the floor when she returned, documents state. On Feb. 13, she called her sister and told her the child was asleep.
"The child was unresponsive at this time and was unable to be woken up," documents state.
On Feb. 14, Jatika Williams took the child to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after finding out the child was still sleep. The child woke up Feb. 15.
Janika Williams told police that she did not seek medical attention because the child was breathing.