Snowshoeing & Sledding at Prairie Creek
Today, Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 Summit St. Maquoketa, Iowa
1 to 3 p.m. Get outside for fun in the snow. Snowshoes and sleds will be provided. All ages welcome, but youth must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for the free program is required in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com. More information: jacksonccb.com.
13th Annual Platteville Driftbusters Radar Run & Cancer Fundraiser
Saturday, The BARn, 6935 Moundview Road, Platteville, Wis.
1 to 5 p.m. Platteville Driftbusters Snowmobile Club is hosting a cancer fundraiser and to help improve its trails. Enjoy an ATV/UTV track and classes for kids and adults. More information: hplattevilledriftbusters.com or call 608-778 8531.