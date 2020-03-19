A man is accused of sexually abusing a woman after a bridal shower last year in Dubuque County.
Bart Q. Friederick, 49, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. today at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Friederick sexually abused a woman in November after a night spent consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana at a Dubuque County home. The victim told investigators that she was in the area to attend a bridal shower.
Friederick admitted to authorities that he had been “touchy-feely” with the woman.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.