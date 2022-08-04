Last week’s Dubuque County Fair welcomed 43,756 attendees.
The 69th annual event featured a host of livestock exhibitions, contests, concerts and more.
Fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz said the busiest day of this year’s fair was Tuesday, when just over 12,000 people attended. Fair admission was free on that day, including the evening’s concert featuring Twitty and Lynn.
The fair also saw more than 8,000 attendees on both Saturday and Sunday.
Fair Board President Tony Steffen, who was on the grounds throughout the week, said the demolition derby on Sunday attracted a particularly large crowd.
“I haven’t seen those stands filled that much in a very long time,” he said. “I don’t think there was another seat you could find in the stands.”
Country-rap duo The Lacs and country singer Chase Matthew headlined a concert Thursday night for a crowd of 1,712. The following evening, 1,012 people attended the Pop 2000 tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC fame and featuring artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO.
Those numbers represent a decline from last year’s concert attendance. At the 2021 fair, 3,685 people watched the Thursday country concert with Chris Lane and Casey Muessigmann, while Friday’s rock concert featuring Queensryche and Slaughter had 1,377 attendees.
Overall, attendance fell below last year’s numbers, which topped 50,000 for the week.
However, Kotz said rather than focusing solely on attendance numbers, he prefers to look at the experience the fair provided.
“The attendees I worry about (are) the ones that were here. Were they well taken care of? Did they have a good time? Did they feel they got their money’s worth?” he said. “Attendance will come, and will change and grow with time as we improve our services to our customers.”
Ground acts, including magic shows, ax throwing and game shows like “Farmily” Feud, were popular with attendees, according to Steffen.
“When we talked to those entertainers, they said they were just swamped,” Kotz said. “The axe throwing was always busy when I went by.”
A new event for the Dubuque fair, mutton busting, drew fairgoers of all ages on Saturday, and Kotz said other livestock events also were popular.
“All the shows were well attended, from the open class shows like the beef show to all the other 4-H shows,” Kotz said.
Looking ahead to next year, both Kotz and Steffen said fair organizers might look to bring a rock concert to the mainstage.
“We always do a night of country, and since our area is very heavy on the country side when it comes to fairs, we like to offer the additional entertainment of a rock act,” Steffen said.
Those interested in sharing feedback or suggestions for the fair can call 563-588-1406, email dbqfair@dbqfair.com or submit a message online at dbqfair.com.
