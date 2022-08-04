Saturday Night at the Fair
Patrons enjoy activities at the Dubuque County Fair on Saturday.

 Stephen Gassman

Last week’s Dubuque County Fair welcomed 43,756 attendees.

The 69th annual event featured a host of livestock exhibitions, contests, concerts and more.

