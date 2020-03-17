PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Grant County.
John Stolzfus, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Banner Road and Grant County D north of Platteville. The release states that Jeslias Murillo, of Belmont, was northbound on Banner Road, then stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and pulled out in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Tiara Lasse, of Lancaster. The two vehicles collided. Stolzfus was a passenger in the Murillo vehicle.
Murillo was cited with failure to yield the right of way.